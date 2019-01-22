Baby of the week: Ewan Dunnachie

Ewan Dunnachie was born at 4.33am on September 2, 2018 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, weighing 6lbs 9oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Christine Dunnachie (29) is a homeless case worker while dad Iain Dunnachie (33) is a brick layer. The family stay in Stenhousemuir.

THE PREGNANCY: Christine experienced very few problems througout her pregnancy, althouh she had a short stay in hospital at the 28 week mark.

THE BIRTH: Christine said that his birth was better than she had expected.

THE BABY: Ewan is a happy boy who loves his milk and watching his dog Ralph play.

THE NAME: The couple had three possible names and Iain said Christine could choose her favourite.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Ronald and Susan Hunter from Stenhousemuir, Matt and Marian Dunnachie from Larbert and great grandad David Sharp in Stenhousemuir.

THANKS: All of the midwives who helped.