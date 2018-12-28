Baby of the week: Euan Dunnachie

THE DETAILS: Euan Dunnachie was born on September 2, 2018 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, weighing 6lbs 9oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Christine Dunnachie (29) is a homeless case worker while dad Iain Dunnachie (33) is a brick layer. The family stay in Stenhousemuir.

THE PREGNANCY: Christine said that her pregnancy was really good as she experienced little problems throughout. She had a short stay in hospital at the 28 week mark but after that everything went great.

THE BIRTH: Euan was born at 4.33am. Christine said that his birth was better than she had expected as this is her first child.

THE BABY: Euan is a really good and happy baby. He is a big boy who loves his milk and loves watching his dog Ralph play.

THE NAME: Christine and Iain had a list of three names to choose from but after Euan’s birth, Iain said that Christine could choose whatever she wanted.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Euan’s grandparents are Ronald and Susan Hunter from Stenhousemuir, Matt and Marian Dunnachie from Larbert and great grandad David Sharp who lives in Stenhousemuir.

THANKS: Christine and Iain would like to thank all of the midwives that helped Christine during her pregnancy and birth of Euan.