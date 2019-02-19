Baby of the week: Brodie Iain Ross Wilson

THE DETAILS: Brodie Iain Ross Wilson was born on September 28, 2018 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, weighing 3lb 1oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Lyndsay Grieve (28) is a nursery nurse while dad Ross Wilson (41) is a self employed joiner. The family stay in Cowie.

THE PREGNANCY: Lyndsay had pre-eclampsia with Brodie’s sister Poppy (2) and it came back during her pregnancy with Brodie. Despite this, she felt it went well. She had went in for a scan on September 28 and was told that Brodie had to be delivered the same day.

THE BIRTH: Brodie was born nine weeks early by C-section at 3.01pm.

THE BABY: Brodie is doing great now. He gets on very well with his sister Poppy (2) and his two half sisters Eve (15) and Lilly (14).

THE NAME: Lyndsay and Ross chose the name Brodie as it’s Lyndsay’s Papa’s name and they wanted to keep it in the family. Iain is for Lyndsay’s dad while Ross is for dad.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Brodie’s grandparents are Avril Grieve from St Ninians, Iain Grieve from Helensburgh, Anne and John Wilson from Grangemouth and great grandparents Archie and Jean Brodie.

THANKS: Lyndsay and Ross would like to give special thanks to the neonatal staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital that helped Brodie in the early weeks of his life.