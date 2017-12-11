Baby of the Week: Arlo John Currie

THE DETAILS: Arlo John Currie was born at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on June 26, 2017 at 6.31pm weighing 7lbs 5oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Sarah Currie is 37 and a project manager and dad John Currie, who is 40, is a firefighter. Arlo has an older brother Findlay (9), and a big sister, Fearne (7).

THE PREGNANCY: Sarah kept very well throughout her pregnancy and kept up her gym classes at Falkirk Community Trust gyms until a few weeks before giving birth.

THE BIRTH: Sarah had an emergency c-section in the end, and Arlo arrived 10 days late.

THE BABY: Arlo is a very content and happy wee boy with smiles for everyone he meets. He loves playing with his big brother and sister the best and is the most ticklish baby ever!

THE NAME: It was a name that the kids found when mum and dad were looking for baby boy’s names. They had a gender scan and when they found out he was a boy, they started calling him Arlo whenever they spoke to him while he was still a baby bump and it suited him even after he was born.

THANKS: Sarah and John wish to thank the FVRH staff and their families and friends for all their help and support.