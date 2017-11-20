THE DETAILS: Abbie Rose Crawford was born on June 21, 2017 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 10.04pm weighing 8lb 3.5oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Teri (34) is a group admin manager for Graham’s Dairies, and dad James (35) is an operations support manager at James Callander Sawmill in Falkirk. Abbie is the couple’s first baby and the family live in Bonnybridge.

THE PREGNANCY: Teri was really sick for the first 16 weeks and eating was the only thing that made her feel better. She said: “It was a joke amongst family and friends at how I looked pregnant from head to toe with the weight I had gained.”

THE BIRTH: Abbie was five days overdue and Teri was induced after experiencing severe pain. The labour was 29 hours long, but all ended well.

THE BABY: Mum Teri says Abbie is a brilliant wee baby who smiles all the time.

THE NAME: Both Teri and James had picked out names they liked, but Abbie was the only one they both agreed on.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Little Abbie is a grandchild for Laurie and Gary Young and Morag and Jim Crawford, all from Falkirk.

THANKS: Because of the length of the labour, Teri saw three maternity teams, all of whom were fantastic at looking after her.