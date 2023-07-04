News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
These are the strongmen (and strongwomen) of the dog world.These are the strongmen (and strongwomen) of the dog world.
These are the strongmen (and strongwomen) of the dog world.

World's Strongest Dogs: Here are the 10 mightiest breeds of adorable dog - including the loyal Rottweiler 🐶

These dog breeds are the muscle-bound heavyweights of the pup world and many of them can make great pets.
By David Hepburn
Published 20th Aug 2021, 10:29 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 10:40 BST

One of the unexpected effects of the global pandemic – and the resulting series of lockdowns – was an increase in demand for puppies.

And the extent of that soaring in demand has been shown by the latest registrations statistics from the UK Kennel Club, up nearly 40 per cent from 250,649 in 2020 to 349,013 in 2021.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

If you are looking for a pooch that has stamina and strength then there are certain dogs that have been bred to be muscle-bound marvels.

These are the types of dog that can pull a sled loaded with supplies or give the ultimate in canine protection.

Here are the 10 strongest breeds of dog, according to research from the American Kennel Club.

Read more:

Velcro Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador

Does My Dog Love Me? Here are 12 telltale signs that your adorable and affectionate dog loves you too - from licking to yawning

Here are the 13 most popular breeds of cute and adorable dog in the UK

Here are the 10 breeds of adorable dog that are easy to train - no expensive obedience classes required

Another dog with a powerful bite, the Kangal is used in its native Turkey as a guardian dog and they are utterly fearless.

1. Kangal

Another dog with a powerful bite, the Kangal is used in its native Turkey as a guardian dog and they are utterly fearless. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Both one of the world's most ancient breeds and one of the strongest, the Tibetan Mastiff was used to protect homes in the Himalayan region. They have a powerful physique and their bite can apply a remarkable 550 pounds of pressure.

2. Tibetan Mastiff

Both one of the world's most ancient breeds and one of the strongest, the Tibetan Mastiff was used to protect homes in the Himalayan region. They have a powerful physique and their bite can apply a remarkable 550 pounds of pressure. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Saint Bernards are real gentle giants that sometimes don't know their own strength. The American Kennel Club recommends a strict training regime to prevent them from accidentally knocking people over.

3. Saint Bernard

Saint Bernards are real gentle giants that sometimes don't know their own strength. The American Kennel Club recommends a strict training regime to prevent them from accidentally knocking people over. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Rottweiler's immense strength and power has given it a somewhat unjustified reputation for being aggressive. A well-trained Rottweiler can make a gentle and loyal family pet.

4. Rottweiler

The Rottweiler's immense strength and power has given it a somewhat unjustified reputation for being aggressive. A well-trained Rottweiler can make a gentle and loyal family pet. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:RottweilerFacebook