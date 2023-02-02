2 . Pharaoh Hound

The Pharoah Hound is an ancient sighthound breed thought to have come from Egypt over 2,000 years ago. It’s relatively new to the UK, bounding over in the 1970s. They have seen an insane rise in popularity in 2022, with a massive 308% increase in monthly Google searches compared to January. This good boy or girl is friendly, intelligent and doesn’t need too much exercise, preferring to lie on the sofa and chill.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images