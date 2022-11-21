A new survey has revealed that nearly half of dog owners who are concerned that their pets get stressed when left alone regaularly play them music to relax their pup.

The research also saw canine behaviourist Carolyn Menteith at dog food experts tails.com team up with music licensing company PPL PRS to find out whether different breeds like particular types of music.

They scanned thousands of Spotify playlists (and millions of songs) that feature the UK’s most popular breeds of 2022 in the title to find which dogs would be fans of ‘Hairy Styles’ and which would rather a bit of ‘Motley Chew’.

With thousands of people searching the internet for ‘what music do dogs like’ and so many dog-centric music playlists out there, it’s clearly something that pet owners think about.

And, if you are interested in experimenting with different music for your dog, Carolyn Menteith recommends looking out for “gentle tail wags or swaying, relaxed ears, and steady breathing with any wrinkling above their eyes or at the corners of the mouth smoothing away.”

As a starting point, here are the genres of music the research suggested particular breeds prefer.

1. Labrador Retriever The Labrador Retriever is the most popular breed of dog in the UK and apparently has fairly mainstream musical tastes. A bit of pop and rock is what these lovable pups like.

2. French Bulldog The French Bulldog has soared in popularity in the last decade, becoming the UK's second favourite breed of dog. According to the research these loving pets are big fans of electropop.

3. Cocker Spaniel Never one to go with the crowd, the Cocker Spaniel likes the DIY sounds of garage rock.

4. Springer Spaniel The Springer Spaniel will never worry about being alone if it has some loud guitars to keep it company. These are dogs that just want to rock out.