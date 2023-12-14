News you can trust since 1845
What Dog is Fastest: Here are the world's 12 quickest breeds of adorable dog including the Greyhound - and their top speeds

If you can keep up with these speedy dog breeds you’ll be doing pretty well.
By David Hepburn
Published 5th Aug 2021, 16:30 GMT
Updated 14th Dec 2023, 10:12 GMT

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies has surged to record levels in the last few years.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

But if you want a pup that will do two laps of the park before more of its canine friends have done one, there are a few dogs you should have at the top of your list.

Here are 12 of the fastest breeds, according to the American Kennel Club.

One of the most ancient breeds of dog, the Saluki is thought to date back to ancient Egypt. With a top speed of 42mph they are the second fastest dog breed.

It probably comes as no surprise that the fastest breed of all is the Greyhound. They are born to run, although are surprisingly lazy the rest of the time, and have an incredible top speed of 45mph.

The other dog that can register up to 40mph on the canine speedometer is the Vizla. If this Hungarian breed doesn't get plenty of exercise it can become destructive.

In joint bronze medal position for quickest canine is the Afghan Hound. At top speed they are a blur of fur, running at 40mph.

