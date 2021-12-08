Some dog breeds are simply more relaxed than others.Some dog breeds are simply more relaxed than others.
What are the most relaxed dogs? Here are the 10 calm and gentle breeds of adorable dog - including the loving Basset Hound 🐶

By David Hepburn
Published 8th Dec 2021, 12:03 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2025, 10:35 BST
As dog ownership continues to soar post-lockdown, here are the breeds of pooch that make for the calmest pets.

The last couple of years have seen many of us add a new furry friend to our families, with the Kennel Club reporting dog ownership has soared in recent years.

Prospective owners looking for a new puppy have 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, along with numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you choose your new best friend.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallerganic dog.

Meanwhile, some will want a dog that has a calming influence on their home and family – avoiding more hyper breeds like Border Collies and Springer Spaniels.

So, here are the 10 calmest dog breeds, according to the American Kennel Club.

The striking Bergamasco Sheepdog is described by the American Kennel Club as being "bright, loyal, protective, and among the more calm dog breeds". Their showy coat needs surprisingly little grooming, so they are low maintenance too. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The gentle Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is known for its friendly and calming disposition. It makes them a chilled presence in any household - and suitable pets for young and old alike, happily curling up in their owners' laps for hours. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The Tibetan Spaniel has a calming and gentle - yet playful - temperament. Don't let their relaxed demeanor fool you though - they also make for tough competitors in dog sports like agility, rally and obedience. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The French Bulldog is currently challenging the Labrador Retriever for the title of most popular dog breed in the UK. Their calm temperament makes them great companion dogs, while they'll also enjoy making new friends - both doggy and human - at the park. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

