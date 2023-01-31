1 . Don’t let your dog off the lead

"I would recommend that you keep your dog on the lead in the dark. If they were to become tangled in a fence, fall down a hole, or even eat something toxic dropped off the path, you will struggle to know what’s wrong with them. Dogs should only be off a lead if they’re under supervision – and in the dark it’s very difficult to effectively supervise your dog."

Photo: Canva/Getty Images