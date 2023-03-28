Velcro Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog least and most likely to stick to you like glue - from Akita to loving Labrador Retriever 🐶
Different breeds of dog have very different personalities and, while some will barely leave your side, others are perfectly happy with their own company.
Plenty of us decided to welcome new four-legged friends into our homes in the last couple of years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent – and post-lockdown demand for puppies remains high.
There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.
There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.
One thing to consider is that some dogs are far more reliant on their human owners than others, so if you want a pup that will shadow your every step then there are certain breeds that should top your list.
On the other hand, if you want a dog that will be more independent and not really mind when you pop out for a few hours, there are some great options for more self-sufficient pets.
Here are the 10 most and least independent breeds of dog.
Read more