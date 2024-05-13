Some dogs like being as close as possible to their owners at all times.Some dogs like being as close as possible to their owners at all times.
Velcro Dogs 2024: Here are 10 adorable breeds of dog liable to stick to their beloved owners like glue - including the loving Labrador 🐶

By David Hepburn
Published 25th Jan 2022, 11:23 BST
Updated 13th May 2024, 14:54 BST
Certain breeds are prone to being incredibly clingy – and quite needy – when it comes to being with their owners all of the time.

A huge number of us decided to add dogs to our families over the last few years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership has soared to record levels of late.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One thing to take into consideration is that some dogs are well-known for their propensity to turn into so-called ‘velcro dogs’.

These are pets that tend to stick to their owners like glue, becoming anxious even if separated for a short period of time.

In one way this can be good – making you feel utterly loved by your pooch, who will be eager to please and would be highly unlikely to ever run away or get lost.

But it can also be exhausting if your dog is never content to curl up by itself for a few hours while you get on with other parts of your life.

Of course not all pups from a breed that are prone to this personality trait will turn out to be so needy, but it’s worth nothing that they are ones likely to be most clingy.

So, here are the 10 breeds of pup prone to becoming ‘velcro dogs’.

The German Shepherd has a fearsome reputation for being a police, army and guard dog. The reason they are so good at these jobs is that they love their owners and handlers so much - and are desperate to please and protect them. They will be at your side even if their own safety is threatened.

1. German Shepherd

The German Shepherd has a fearsome reputation for being a police, army and guard dog. The reason they are so good at these jobs is that they love their owners and handlers so much - and are desperate to please and protect them. They will be at your side even if their own safety is threatened. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Any Labrador owner who has found their dog waiting patiently for them outside the bathroom will be able to tell you how much this breed loves their human. The negative part of this is that the world's most popular dog is also one of the most likely to suffer from separation anxiety.

2. Labrador Retriever

Any Labrador owner who has found their dog waiting patiently for them outside the bathroom will be able to tell you how much this breed loves their human. The negative part of this is that the world's most popular dog is also one of the most likely to suffer from separation anxiety. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Considering that the intelligent Border Collie has been bred to work incredibly closely with their owner to herd sheep, it's perhaps no surprised that the relationship can be pretty intense from the dog's point of view. Time apart from their owner can lead to this breed becoming destructive.

3. Border Collie

Considering that the intelligent Border Collie has been bred to work incredibly closely with their owner to herd sheep, it's perhaps no surprised that the relationship can be pretty intense from the dog's point of view. Time apart from their owner can lead to this breed becoming destructive. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

French Bulldogs are pretty much certain to shadow you on even the shortest journey around the house. They love to cuddle up and crave attention throughout their waking hours.

4. French Bulldog

French Bulldogs are pretty much certain to shadow you on even the shortest journey around the house. They love to cuddle up and crave attention throughout their waking hours. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

