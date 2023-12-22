Different breeds of dog have very different personalities and, while some will barely leave your side, others are perfectly happy with their own company.

Plenty of us decided to welcome new four-legged friends into our homes in the last couple of years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent – and post-lockdown demand for puppies remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One thing to consider is that some dogs are far more reliant on their human owners than others, so if you want a pup that will shadow your every step then there are certain breeds that should top your list.

On the other hand, if you want a dog that will be more independent and not really mind when you pop out for a few hours, there are some great options for more self-sufficient pets.

Here are the 10 most and least independent breeds of dog.

Vizsla Starting with the dogs that will stick to you like glue, the Vizsla is the pooch that the term 'velcro dog' was invented for. Originally from Hungary, they will stick to their owner's side through thick and thin - from walking and swimming, to curling up on the couch for an evening nap.

Labrador Retriever Any Labrador owner who has found their dog waiting patiently for them outside the bathroom will be able to tell you how much this breed loves their human. The negative part of this is that the world's most popular dog is also one of the most likely to suffer from separation anxiety.

Border Collie Considering that the intelligent Border Collie has been bred to work incredibly closely with their owner to herd sheep, it's perhaps no surprised that the relationship can be pretty intense from the dog's point of view. Time apart from their owner can lead to this breed becoming destructive.

French Bulldog French Bulldogs are pretty much certain to shadow you on even the shortest journey around the house. They love to cuddle up and crave attention throughout their waking hours.