There are more dogs in the USA than any country in the world – and the numbers of pups have risen dramatically during the pandemic.

The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership soar.

But it wasn't just in the UK that people rushed to buy a new puppy – dog ownership soared all over the world.

In the USA, the country with the most dogs with nearly 80 million pet pups, demand grew to such an extent that many shelters were completely emptied of animals.

And demand for both rescue dogs and puppies remains high, with the average price of some breeds nearly tripling over little more than a year. With 215 different pedigree breeds, plus numerous popular crossbreeds, there’s no shortage of choice when it comes to selecting a perfect pooch.

But some remain a rarer sight in parks than others, according to figures from the American Kennel Club.

Here are the 10 breeds of dog that are most popular in the USA.

1 . Labrador Retriever As it has been every year since the 1990s, the Labrador is the USA's top dog for the 30th time in a row. It's also the most popular dog in the UK - with the perfect mix of intelligence, playfulness and sensitivity. They also make wonderful therapy dogs. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2 . French Bulldog For the first time ever, the French Bulldog takes second spot in the list of the USA's favourite dogs. The breed, with it's adorable 'bat ears' enjoyed a surge in popularity over 2020. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3 . German Shepherd A top choice for police and army dogs, the German Shepherd is also popular when it comes to American families looking for a pet - it's dropped a place since 2019 but still comfortably takes thrid spot. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

4 . Golden Retriever A close cousin of the Labrador Retriever, the equally adorable Golden Retriever takes fourth spot in America's favourite dogs. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

