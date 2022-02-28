Pancake Day is a time where we can completely indulge in sugary, buttery goodness without feeling too guilty about it but, as with all foodie days, pet owners can’t resist giving their dogs a treat too.

Fortunately, the recipe development team at pet nutrition experts www.tails.com have whipped up two delicious pup-friendly pancake recipes, so you can make sure your dog doesn’t miss out on the tastiness.

These pancakes are healthier for your furry friend than standard pancakes, with none of the high fat and sugar content of those treats.

And they dont have any ingredients that are harmful to dogs.

Just remember to adjust the amount of regular dog food you feed them to make allowances for the extra calories.

Banana Pup Pancake

Servings: 3 – 4 pancakes

Ingredients:

2 mashed bananas

2 eggs

30g coconut flour

A pinch of ground cinnamon

Rapeseed or coconut oil for frying

Your dog’s favourite toppings: we used blueberries and peanut butter (xylitol-free)

Mixing bowl

Carrot & Chickpea Pup Pancakes

Non-stick pan

Method:

Mix together the eggs and mashed banana until combined

Add the coconut flour and the ground cinnamon, and mix well

If your batter is a bit dry, just add a little bit of water

Heat a non-stick pan on a medium heat and add your oil

Once hot, add a spoonful of your mixture to the pan

Cook for 2-3 mins (or until golden brown) then give it a flip

Once the pancake is cooked through, transfer to a plate and repeat with the rest of your mixture

Add your toppings and tuck in!

The pancakes will keep in an airtight container in the fridge for a few days, or in the freezer for up to a month – that’s if you don’t eat them all…

Carrot & Chickpea Pup Pancakes

Servings: 16 pancakes

Ingredients:

100g cooked chickpeas (drained, tinned chickpeas are fine)

1⁄2 small carrot (about 50g), grated

2 eggs

100g self-raising flour

150ml oat milk

2 tbsp sunflower oil

Method:

Put the chickpeas in a food processor and whiz for a few seconds. Add all the remaining ingredients except the oil, and whiz again until blended.

Heat a little of the oil in a large non-stick frying pan. Spoon a heaped tablespoon of batter per pancake into the pan, leaving a little space in between. Fry the pancakes for 2–3 minutes on each side until lightly golden.

Plate up and allow to cool a little, and you’ll have your dog barking for brekkie.

Store the pancakes in an airtight container in the fridge for up to two days, or freeze, separated by sheets of greaseproof paper, for up to three months.

