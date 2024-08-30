A huge number of us decided to add dogs to our families over the last few years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership has soared to record levels of late.

In 2021 they registered a remarkable 349,013 dogs, compared to 250,659 in 2020 – in increase of 39.2 per cent year-on-year.

Of the 221 different recognised breeds of pedigree dog, many saw huge increases, including the ever-popular Labrador Retriever with 61,559 registrations in 2021 compared with 39,905 the year before.

It was also a good year for Terriers, with 24,499 registrations – up 34 per cent from the year before.

Almost every breed of Terrier showed an increase of ownership, with big jumps for the likes of the Glen of Imaal Terrier, with a 130 per cent increase in popularity, and the Bull Terrier which saw registrations soar by 62 per cent.

Here are the 11 breeds of Terrier that have received the most new registrations in according to the latest Kennel Club figures.

Staffordshire Bull Terrier These often-misunderstood dogs have big hearts. The Staffordshire Bull Terrier is described as "highly intelligent and affectionate, especially with children" by the Kennel Club. Though they were originally bred as a fighting dog, they make wonderful family pets.

Border Terrier The Border Terrier is an active, adaptable breed which can live in the country or city. Originally bred for fox hunting on the border between Northumberland and Scotland, these dogs are loving, easily trained, and their wiry coat is hypoallergenic:.

West Highland White Terrier West Highland White Terriers - or Westies, as they are affectionately known - are described as "small, active, and full of self-esteem". The breed originated from the Malcolms of Poltalloch in Argyllshire, Scotland, in the mid 19th century as a working dog on the moors. Their bright white coat became an advantage as it was easier to see.