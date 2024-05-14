Although they remain a relatively rare dog, the Glen of Imaal Terrier saw its popularity soar by 130 per cent increase in the last year, with registrations rising from 14 in 2020 to 41 in 2021.Although they remain a relatively rare dog, the Glen of Imaal Terrier saw its popularity soar by 130 per cent increase in the last year, with registrations rising from 14 in 2020 to 41 in 2021.
Although they remain a relatively rare dog, the Glen of Imaal Terrier saw its popularity soar by 130 per cent increase in the last year, with registrations rising from 14 in 2020 to 41 in 2021.

Trendy Terrier Dogs: Here are the 11 most popular breeds of adorable terrier - including the loving Jack Russell Terrier 🐕

By David Hepburn
Published 24th Jun 2022, 10:50 BST
Updated 14th May 2024, 10:59 BST
It’s been a bumper few years for dog ownership, with more of us than ever before welcoming a new four-legged friend into our homes.

A huge number of us decided to add dogs to our families over the last few years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership has soared to record levels of late.

In 2021 they registered a remarkable 349,013 dogs, compared to 250,659 in 2020 – in increase of 39.2 per cent year-on-year.

Of the 221 different recognised breeds of pedigree dog, many saw huge increases, including the ever-popular Labrador Retriever with 61,559 registrations in 2021 compared with 39,905 the year before.

It was also a good year for Terriers, with 24,499 registrations – up 34 per cent from the year before.

Almost every breed of Terrier showed an increase of ownership, with big jumps for the likes of the Glen of Imaal Terrier, with a 130 per cent increase in popularity, and the Bull Terrier which saw registrations soar by 62 per cent.

Here are the 11 breeds of Terrier that have received the most new registrations in according to the latest Kennel Club figures.

Named after the border between Scotland and England where it was first bred, the Border Terrier had 5,950 registrations last year.

1. Border Terrier

Named after the border between Scotland and England where it was first bred, the Border Terrier had 5,950 registrations last year. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

There's no doubt who the king of the Terriers is - the Staffordshire Bull Terrier had 7,499 registrations in 2021, up from just 5,010 the year before.

2. Staffordshire Bull Terrier

There's no doubt who the king of the Terriers is - the Staffordshire Bull Terrier had 7,499 registrations in 2021, up from just 5,010 the year before. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Named after the vally of the River Aire, in Yorkshire, where it was first bred, there were 817 new Airedale Terrier registrations last year.

3. Airedale Terrier

Named after the vally of the River Aire, in Yorkshire, where it was first bred, there were 817 new Airedale Terrier registrations last year. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

1,445 registrations with the Kennel Club in 2021 was enough to make the West Highland Terrier the fourth most popular breed of terrier.

4. West Highland Terrier

1,445 registrations with the Kennel Club in 2021 was enough to make the West Highland Terrier the fourth most popular breed of terrier. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

