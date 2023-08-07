News you can trust since 1845
Trendy Small Dogs: Here are the 10 most popular breeds of loving tiny dog according the UK Kennel Club - including the adorable Dachshund 🐶

With dog ownership surging over lockdown, here are the most popular breeds of small and snuggly pups in the UK.
By David Hepburn
Published 13th Jul 2021, 10:57 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 11:49 BST

Many of us welcomed new four-legged family members over the last two years, as the Kennel Club saw pedigree dog ownership soar.

When looking for a new pet dog there are many options to choose from, each with their own advantages and disadvantages.

Small dogs are ideal for those with smaller homes, need less exercise, are easier to groom, and tend to live on average longer than large dogs.

Perhaps because of these reasons, several of the more diminutive breeds of pooches appear near the top of the Kennel Club’s list of most popular dogs.

Here are the top 10 most popular breeds of small dog.

The small sausage dog with the big personality, the Mini Smooth Haired Dachshund is the second most popular small dog in the UK, with 10,369 registrations in 2020.

1. Mini Smooth Haired Dachshund

The small sausage dog with the big personality, the Mini Smooth Haired Dachshund is the second most popular small dog in the UK, with 10,369 registrations in 2020. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The French Bulldog has enjoyed huge popularity in recent years and was the second most common canine purchase of 2020, after the Labrador Retriever. A huge 39,266 were registered with the Kennel Club.

2. French Bulldog

The French Bulldog has enjoyed huge popularity in recent years and was the second most common canine purchase of 2020, after the Labrador Retriever. A huge 39,266 were registered with the Kennel Club. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The Miniature Schnauzer, which originated in Germany in the middle of the 19th century, was the fourth most popular dog in the UK in 2020, with 4,778 new registrations.

3. Miniature Schnauzer

The Miniature Schnauzer, which originated in Germany in the middle of the 19th century, was the fourth most popular dog in the UK in 2020, with 4,778 new registrations. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Rounding off the top five is the Border Terrier, named after the area from which it originates on the border between England and Scotland. The breed had 4,587 new registrations in 2020.

4. Border Terrier

Rounding off the top five is the Border Terrier, named after the area from which it originates on the border between England and Scotland. The breed had 4,587 new registrations in 2020. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

