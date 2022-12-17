News you can trust since 1845
Some dogs will easily ace obedience classes, while others will struggle.

Training Dogs 2022: These are the 10 easiest and most difficult breeds of adorable dog to train - from Afghan to Labrador Retriever 🐶

If you are looking for a new puppy and want a dog that’ll quickly obey commands, these are the breeds that should lead your shortlist – and those you should avoid.

By David Hepburn
4 minutes ago

Plenty of us decided to welcome new four-legged friends into our homes in the last couple of years – according to the Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared and post-lockdown demand for puppies remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

As well as having varying levels of intelligence, different breeds of pup are also very different when it comes to the crucial process of training.

While some are liable to quickly pick up basic commands, others will find it a far trickier business – while others may even ignore your wishes even though they understand you perfectly.

So, here are the 10 breeds of dog that are easiest and most difficult to train.

1. German Shepherd

A favourite of the police and army, the German Shepherd is one of the hardest working dogs out there and picks up new things quickly.

2. Afghan Hound

Now onto the dogs most likely to flunk obedience classes and ignore your every command. The Afghan hound may be elegant and loving, but it can be a nightmare to train. The American Kennel Club describes it as "the challenge of training an independent hound" that has a habit of being "aloof". Positive reinforcement (in other words, plenty of treats) is your best chance of getting this breed to sit and stay.

3. Poodle

They may sometimes look high-maintenance, but Poodles are very eager to please and keen to learn.

4. Border Collie

First, we're looking at the dogs that are likely to come top of their obedience class, and there's one breed that's certain to be the teacher's pet. There's a reason that Border Collies are a favourite for the tricky business of herding sheep - they are incredibly intelligent and learn amazingly fast.

