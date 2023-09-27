Certain breeds of dog are prone to being incredibly clingy and often a little needy when it comes to being with their owners.

A huge number of us decided to add dogs to our families over the last couple of years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared over the global pandemic.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One thing to take into consideration is that some dogs are well-known for their propensity to turn into so-called ‘velcro dogs’.

These are pets that tend to stick to their owners like glue, becoming anxious even if separated for a short period of time.

In one way this can be good – making you feel utterly loved by your pooch, who will be eager to please and would be highly unlikely to ever run away or get lost.

But it can also be exhausting if your dog is never content to curl up by itself for a few hours while you get on with other parts of your live.

Of course not all pup from a breed that are prone to this personality will turn out to be so needy, but it’s worth nothing that they are ones likely to be most clingy.

So, here are the 10 breeds of pup prone to becoming ‘velcro dogs’.

1 . Border Collie Considering that the intelligent Border Collie has been bred to work incredibly closely with their owner to herd sheep, it's perhaps no surprised that the relationship can be pretty intense from the dog's point of view. Time apart from their owner can lead to this breed becoming destructive. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2 . Shetland Sheepdog As the name suggests, the Shetland Sheepdog is another herding dog whose close relationship with their owner has proved invaluable to farmers over the years. This intense affection will usually extend to their entire human family. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3 . Vizsla The Vizsla is the pooch that the term 'velcro dog' was invented for. Originally from Hungary, they will stick to their owner's side through thick and thin - from walking and swimming, to curling up on the couch for an evening nap. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

4 . Golden Retriever What's true for the Labrador Retriever is usually also the case for its close cousin the Golden Retriever - including this dog's need for constant company and affection from its human family. Photo: Canva/Getty Images