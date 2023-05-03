News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
2 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
2 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
18 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
18 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
20 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
How much do you know about the Cavalier KIng Charles Spaniel?How much do you know about the Cavalier KIng Charles Spaniel?
How much do you know about the Cavalier KIng Charles Spaniel?

Top Spaniel Facts: Here are 10 fun facts you need to know about the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel 🐕

They are one of the UK’s most popular breeds of dog, but how much do you know about the cute and friendly Cavalier King Charles Spaniel? Here are 10 amazing facts about the breed.

By David Hepburn
Published 15th Oct 2021, 14:18 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 10:16 BST

The last 18 months have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent over 2020.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel – they are one of the UK’s most popular breeds and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Read more:

Dog IQ 2023: Here are officially the 10 most and least clever breeds of adorable dog - from Golden Retriever to Bulldog

Velcro Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador

These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

Here are the 13 most popular breeds of cute and adorable dog in the UK

The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel comes in four particular colours: Blenheim (chestnut and white), tricolour (black/white/tan), black and tan, and ruby.

1. Coat of many colours

The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel comes in four particular colours: Blenheim (chestnut and white), tricolour (black/white/tan), black and tan, and ruby. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The 'king' in the Cavalier KIng Charles Spaniel is King Charles II, who was devoted to spaniels and took them everywhere he went.

2. What's in a name

The 'king' in the Cavalier KIng Charles Spaniel is King Charles II, who was devoted to spaniels and took them everywhere he went. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Originally bred as companion dogs,the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel excels as a therapy dog, improving people's lives in settings like schools, hospitals, and nursing homes.

3. Useful pooches

Originally bred as companion dogs,the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel excels as a therapy dog, improving people's lives in settings like schools, hospitals, and nursing homes. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
During the early part of the 18th century, John Churchill, 1st Duke of Marlborough, kept red and white King Charles type spaniels for hunting at his Blenheim estate - and that's why red and white Cavalier King Charles Spaniels are called 'Blenheims' today.

4. A duke's dog

During the early part of the 18th century, John Churchill, 1st Duke of Marlborough, kept red and white King Charles type spaniels for hunting at his Blenheim estate - and that's why red and white Cavalier King Charles Spaniels are called 'Blenheims' today. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Facebook