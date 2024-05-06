Many of us welcomed new four-legged family members over the last few years, as the Kennel Club saw pedigree dog ownership soar to record levels.
When looking for a new pet dog there are many options to choose from, each with their own advantages and disadvantages.
Small dogs are ideal for those with smaller homes, need less exercise, are easier to groom, and tend to live on average longer than large dogs.
Perhaps because of these reasons, several of the more diminutive breeds of pooches appear near the top of the Kennel Club’s list of most popular dogs.
Here are the top 10 most popular breeds of small dog.
Read more:
Most Aggressive Dogs 2024: These are the 10 breeds of dog likely to show signs of aggression - including the Rottweiler
Velcro Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador
These are 10 adorable native breeds of dog most at risk of extinction in the UK according to the Kennel Club
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.