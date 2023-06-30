They’re one of the UK’s best loved breeds of dog, but how much do you know about the loving and playful Miniature Schnauzer pup?

The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership soared over the pandemic.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Miniature Schnauzer – they were one of the UK’s 10 most popular dog breeds in 2020 and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.

1 . Rat catcher The Miniature Schnauzer originated in mid-to-late 19th century. Germany, where farmers bred it to create the perfect dog to hunt vermin.

2 . What's in a name? The name Schnauzer comes from the German word 'schnauze', meaning a snout or muzzle - a perfect name for this dog with its cute square face.

3 . Clever boys and girls Miniature Schnauzers are fairly intelligent pooches - the 12th cleverest breed according to Stanley Coren's book 'The Intelligence of Dogs'. In comparison the Standard Schnauzer comes in 18th, and the Giant Schnauzer a lowly 28th.

4 . A wide mix Breeds of dog thought to have been involved in the establishment of the Miniature Schnauzer include the Affenpinscher, Miniature Poodle, Miniature Pinscher and Pomeranian.