It takes a special combination of canine attributes to make it as the ultimate police dog – and these are the breeds that have the right stuff.

Of course, dogs don’t just make great pets – they also carry out a range of jobs, including working for law enforcement services.

The perfect police dog is intelligent, dedicated, hard working and able to understand and act on commands quickly and effectively.

In fact, they have a range of attributes that also make them a positive addition to any family home – as well as police station.

So, here are the 10 breeds of dog that make the best police dogs.

Belgian Malinois Often mistaken for a German Shepherd, the Belgian Malinois is slightly smaller and faster than their close cousin. They are the second most popular breed of police dog, sure to catch the quickest criminal and particularly adept at sniffing out explosives.

German Shepherd The German Shepherd is what most people think of as the perfect police dog. From chasing down suspects, to sniffing out drugs, this breed is great at all types of law enforcement duties.

Dobermann Often seen on cinema and television screens as the quintessential police dog, an intimidating Dobermann is sure to strike fear into the heart of even the most hardened criminal. These are dogs that are used pretty much solely for police work that demands speed and athleticism - apprehending suspects by chasing them down and wrestling them to the ground.

Bouvier des Flandres Another dog favoured by police forces in continental Europe, the Bouvier des Flandres is an unfamiliar sight in British parks. It's a breed that has a distinguished history as law enforcers due to their intelligence and courage - meaning they will immediately obey commands even when their safety is threatened.