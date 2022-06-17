The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent over the pandemic.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed. There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

While many dogs have been bred to carry out specific jobs – from hunting foxes to pulling sleds – others have simply been created to be perfect companions for humans. Affectionate, calm, happy, gentle and eager to please, lapdogs have been around for centuries and are perfect for those seeking a dog that will happily curl up with you for hours.

Here are 10 of the breeds that make the best lapdogs, according to the American Kennel Club.

1. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Named after King Charles II, the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel has been one of the most popular breeds of lapdog since the 17th century, with a silky coat that's perfect for patting. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2. Havanese A dog that just loves to hang out with its owner, the Havanese was the lapdog of choice for wealthy Cuban families in the 18th century. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3. Toy Poodle The Toy Poodle was bred specifically from the larger Standard Poodle to be a lapdog in the 18th century. They tend to bond particularly strongly with one person. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

4. Chihuahua One of the smallest breeds of dog, the Chihuahua is perfectly sized for human laps, although they do love going for walks too. Photo: Canva/Getty Images