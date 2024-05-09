The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership soar.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Siberian Husky – they are one of the UK’s most popular large dogs and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great pet and companion.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.

1 . Hard workers Siberian Huskies were first bred in Northeast Asia where were used by the native Chukchi people of Siberia for pulling sleds and as companion dogs.

2 . Animated stars Everest, a character in the hugely-popular animated series PAW Patrol, is a Siberian Husky.

3 . Run to you Huskies are incredibly good at controlling their own metabolism, to the extent that scientists aren't able to fully explain how they do it. It means they are able to run for hours in cold temperatures without much food.