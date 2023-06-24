News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Glastonbury confirm The Churnups are Foo Fighters
Russia uprising: Chechen troops sent to Wagner Group conflict zones
Russia uprising: ‘Soon we will have new President’ says Wagner Group
Arctic Monkeys at Glastonbury: 'Worst headline set I've ever seen'
Russian mercenary group plot to remove Vladimir Putin
Glastonbury 2023: 20 incredible photos from day 3
How much do you know about the loyal and courageous Siberian Husky?How much do you know about the loyal and courageous Siberian Husky?
How much do you know about the loyal and courageous Siberian Husky?

Husky Facts: These are 10 fascinating and fun dog facts you should know about the lovable and adorable Siberian Husky breed 🐶

They’re one of the UK’s most popular breeds of large dog, but how much do you know about the popular and brave Siberian Husky?
By David Hepburn
Published 26th Oct 2021, 11:07 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2023, 15:49 BST

The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership soar.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

Here are the 13 most popular breeds of cute and adorable dog in the UK

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Siberian Husky – they are one of the UK’s most popular large dogs and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great pet and companion.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.

Read more:

Dogs That Get Lonely: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog that hate being left home alone - including the loving Border Collie

Dog treats UK: treats to entertain your puppy or dog, including food and fun toys to play with

These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

Most Loving Dogs: Here are the 10 affectionate breeds of adorable dog that adore cuddles and pats - including the loving Labrador Retriever

Best dog beds: stylish, comfortable dog beds for all kinds of dogs, and every owner’s budget

Russian fur trader William Goosak is credited with bringing the breed to Alaska during the Nome Gold Rush at the start of the 20th century to help work the mining fields.

1. Arrival in Siberia

Russian fur trader William Goosak is credited with bringing the breed to Alaska during the Nome Gold Rush at the start of the 20th century to help work the mining fields. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Siberian Huskies were first bred in Northeast Asia where were used by the native Chukchi people of Siberia for pulling sleds and as companion dogs.

2. Hard workers

Siberian Huskies were first bred in Northeast Asia where were used by the native Chukchi people of Siberia for pulling sleds and as companion dogs. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Everest, a character in the hugely-popular animated series PAW Patrol, is a Siberian Husky.

3. Animated stars

Everest, a character in the hugely-popular animated series PAW Patrol, is a Siberian Husky. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Huskies are incredibly good at controlling their own metabolism, to the extent that scientists aren't able to fully explain how they do it. It means they are able to run for hours in cold temperatures without much food.

4. Run to you

Huskies are incredibly good at controlling their own metabolism, to the extent that scientists aren't able to fully explain how they do it. It means they are able to run for hours in cold temperatures without much food. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:DogsDog ownersPuppies