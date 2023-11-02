News you can trust since 1845
Looking for inspiration to name your adorable new Golden Retriever puppy?

Golden Retriever Dog Names 2023: Here are the top 10 puppy names for the loving Golden Retriever 🐶

If you’re poised to get a new Golden Retriever pup but can’t decide what to call it, here’s some inspiration from the global family of dog owners.
By David Hepburn
Published 18th Nov 2021, 14:34 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 10:00 GMT

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged in the last few years.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dogfamily-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

But even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name.

If you’ve opted for an adorable Golden Retriever then personalised gift site yappy.com can help – they’ve surveyed thousands of their customers to come up with the most popular names people choose for their loveable Lab.

Here are their top 10 Golden Retriever names.

Buddy is the most popular puppy name for new Golden Retriever owners. It's the perfect fit for this most amiable of breeds - simply meaning 'friend'.

1. Buddy

Buddy is the most popular puppy name for new Golden Retriever owners. It's the perfect fit for this most amiable of breeds - simply meaning 'friend'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

A Germanic name meaning 'soldier' or 'merciful', Milo claims third spot in our Golden Retriever name list. Milo was also the name of Stanley Ipkiss's dog in the film 'The Mask', starring Jim Carrey.

2. Milo

A Germanic name meaning 'soldier' or 'merciful', Milo claims third spot in our Golden Retriever name list. Milo was also the name of Stanley Ipkiss's dog in the film 'The Mask', starring Jim Carrey. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Cooper is the runner-up in the top names for Golden Retrievers list. It's an English name that means 'barrel maker'.

3. Untitled design - 2021-11-18T121502.059.jpg

Cooper is the runner-up in the top names for Golden Retrievers list. It's an English name that means 'barrel maker'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Bailey completes the top five of most popular Golden Retriever names. It is an Old English name meaning 'bailiff' or 'berry clearing'. It was also the name of the doggy lead character in the film 'A Dog's Purpose'.

4. Bailey

Bailey completes the top five of most popular Golden Retriever names. It is an Old English name meaning 'bailiff' or 'berry clearing'. It was also the name of the doggy lead character in the film 'A Dog's Purpose'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

