According to the Kennel Club the number of people welcoming new dogs into their homes since the global pandemic began has soared by around eight per cent.

Some of the most in-demand include Labrador Retrievers, French Bulldogs and Labrador Retrievers, while others have seen their popularity flatline.

Of course, once you’ve decided to add a four-legged friend to your family, there’s the tricky business of what to call your new pooch.

For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Insurance company GoCompare has carried out some research into the most popular dog names chosen over lockdown.

So don’t be surprised if you get more than you expected when you call back a dog with one of these 10 names in the park.

Undefined: readMore

Luna There were 1,753 puppies called Luna last year - making it the most popular choice for new dog owners. The name means 'moon' in Latin. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

Bella The research found 1,492 new Bellas, making it the second most popular dog name. It means 'beautiful' in Italian. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

Milo Milo is third on this list, with 1,352 owners opting for it as a dog name. In Celtic languages, the name means 'fame' or 'glory'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

Teddy The more traditional dog name of Teddy is fourth, with 1,067 people choosing the moniker. It means 'protector' or 'wealthy' and is most associated with the stuffed teddy bears named after American President Theodore Roosevelt. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales