One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Chow Chow – these bear-like pooches have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.

1 . Big in China The Chow Chow is thought to have started life somewhere in Asia - most likely Mongolia - but became hugely popular in China, where they were trained to hunt, guard, pull sleds, and herd cattle. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . There's a reason for that winning smile While the vast majority of dog breeds have 42 teeth, the Chow Chow has 44 - perhaps explaining why they are such smiley dogs. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . A coat of many colours Chow Chows come with a variety of coat colours and types - rough or smooth, and black, blue, cinnamon, cream, or red. Their coat can get so thick that owners should keep a close eye on them around water - a sodden coat can make swimming a struggle. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . A fine mix The Chow Chow has been around for so long that experts are not sure exactly what mix of breeds led to their establishment. Theories about their ancestors include the Tibetan Mastiff, the Samoyed, the Norwegian Elkhound, the Keeshond, and the Pomeranian. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

