According to the Pet Food Manufacturers’ Association (PFMA) the number of pets in UK homes is now a staggering 34 million.
The surge in demand for domestic animals is being driven by younger people, with two thirds of new pet owners aged 16-34, while over half have children at home.
Here are the 20 most popular types of pet in Britain.
1. Dogs
There are now around 12 million dogs in the UK, making them the joint most popular pet. The most popular breed of dog is the Labrador Retriever. Photo: Canva/Getty Images
2. Cats
Dogs and cats might be natural rivals but there's no separating them when it comes to popularity - there are also around 12 million cats in the UK. Photo: Canva/Getty Images
3. Indoor fish
The third most popular pet may come as a surprise to some - there are an amazing five million indoor fish tanks in the UK. Photo: Canva/Getty Images
4. Outdoor fish
Fish are incredibly popular pets - another four million of us have a outdoor fish pond. Photo: Canva/Getty Images
