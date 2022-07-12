The UK’s leading pregnancy and parenting destination baby resource Babycentre has unveiled their most popular names for babies for the first half of 2022 – according to their membership of nearly one million parents across Britain.
For newborn boys, the top two names remain the same from last year but one of the big winners is Jack – the most popular name in Scotland – which soared six places to take third place from Oliver.
Other names rising up the ranks include Zayn (up 46 places to 14), Kai (up 43 places to 25), and Ali (up 33 places to 31).
Meanwhile, names falling down the chart include Michael (down 34 places to 74), Hunter (down 23 places to 90), and Reggie (down 22 places to 88).
Here are the 13 most popular names for bouncing baby boys - and what they mean.
Read more:
Baby names 2020: Scotland's most newborn names from the last year revealed including Isla, Olivia and Noah