News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Captain Tom: daughter Hannah 'admits family kept money from his books'
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Man dies after falling 20ft into dough machine at bread factory
Looking for inspiration to name your new Border Terrier puppy?Looking for inspiration to name your new Border Terrier puppy?
Looking for inspiration to name your new Border Terrier puppy?

Top Border Terrier Puppy Names 2023: Here are the 10 most popular dog names for loving Border Terriers 🐕

If you’re poised to get a new Border Terrier pup but can’t decide what to call it, here’s some inspiration from the global family of dog owners.
By David Hepburn
Published 29th Nov 2021, 13:36 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 11:06 BST

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes in the last two years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

For all the latest dog news, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

But even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name.

If you’ve opted for an adorable Border Terrier then personalised gift site yappy.com can help – they’ve surveyed thousands of their customers to come up with the most popular names people choose for their loveable Border Terrier.

Here are their top 10 Border Terrier names.

Read more

These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

Here are the 13 most popular breeds of cute and adorable dog in the UK

Teddy is the most popular name with Border Terrier owners. It's a shortened version of Edward or Theodore, meaning 'gift of god' or 'rich'. Of course it's probably number one due to the cuddly toy teddy bear, inspired by US President Theodore Roosevelt.

1. Teddy

Teddy is the most popular name with Border Terrier owners. It's a shortened version of Edward or Theodore, meaning 'gift of god' or 'rich'. Of course it's probably number one due to the cuddly toy teddy bear, inspired by US President Theodore Roosevelt. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The second most popular name for Border Terriers is Bertie. It's a name that comes from both Old English and Old German, meaning 'noble' and 'illustrious'.

2. Bertie

The second most popular name for Border Terriers is Bertie. It's a name that comes from both Old English and Old German, meaning 'noble' and 'illustrious'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The final podium place for Border Terrier names goes to Stanley. It's another Old English name meaning 'stony meadow'.

3. Stanley

The final podium place for Border Terrier names goes to Stanley. It's another Old English name meaning 'stony meadow'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Just missing out on a place in the top three Border Terrier names is Archie. It's a shortened form of the German name Archibald, meaning 'bold or brave'.

4. Archie

Just missing out on a place in the top three Border Terrier names is Archie. It's a shortened form of the German name Archibald, meaning 'bold or brave'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Facebook