Some dogs practically toilet train themselves - while others can be trickier.
Some dogs practically toilet train themselves - while others can be trickier.

Toilet Training Dogs: Here are the 10 easiest and hardest breeds of adorable dog to house train - from Labrador to Dachshund 🐕

If you are one of the growing number of people looking to add a puppy to your family, here are the pups that will almost naturally learn when it’s time to go outside, and those that will provide more of a threat to your carpets.

By David Hepburn
Published 21st Mar 2022, 10:53 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 09:40 BST

One thing worth bearing in mind is that certain breeds are far easiest to toilet train than others – so if you value your carpets then there are certain breeds that should top your wish list, and others best left to owners less concerned about their pet making a mess.

Plenty of us decided to welcome new four-legged friends into our homes in the last couple of years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent – and post-lockdown demand for puppies remains high.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

So, here are the 10 breeds of dog that are easy to housebreak, and those that might take a little more time to get the message that it’s polite to go outside.

1. Bichon Frise

Crate training is particularly effective with the cute Bichon Frise - creating a safe space for your pup that it will want to keep dry and clean.

1. Bichon Frise

Crate training is particularly effective with the cute Bichon Frise - creating a safe space for your pup that it will want to keep dry and clean. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2. Australian Shepherd

Starting with the easiest pups to housebreak and the gorgeous Australian Shepherd. A combination of intelligence and eagerness to please means this breed will quickly get to grips with popping outside.

2. Australian Shepherd

Starting with the easiest pups to housebreak and the gorgeous Australian Shepherd. A combination of intelligence and eagerness to please means this breed will quickly get to grips with popping outside. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3. Border Collie

It's no surprise to see the Border Collie on this list. They are the world's most intelligent breed of dog and quickly pick up the most complex of commands - making toilet training simple.

3. Border Collie

It's no surprise to see the Border Collie on this list. They are the world's most intelligent breed of dog and quickly pick up the most complex of commands - making toilet training simple. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

4. Boston Terrier

The Boston Terrier shouldn't take must convincing to pop out for the toilet. Any lingering stubborness can be sorted out with treats.

4. Boston Terrier

The Boston Terrier shouldn't take must convincing to pop out for the toilet. Any lingering stubborness can be sorted out with treats. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

