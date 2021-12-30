A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes last year – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared by nearly 8 percent – and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One thing to take into consideration is that some dogs are essentially self-cleaning, needing little more than a quick rinse if they get really mucky, while others have tend to get quite fragrant if they’re not bathed regularly.

And some just smell, no matter how many baths they have – flatulence can be a problem – but that doesn’t make them any less adorable.

Here are the 10 smelliest breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Read more:

1. Pug There can be a number of reasons for your Pug smelling unpleasant - their pushed-in snouts can cause flatulence, their facial wrinkles can collect gunk, while it's common for the breed's anal glands to become blocked creating a powerful pong. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Bloodhound The combination of a naturally oily coat and plenty of loose, folded skin means that the Bloodhound is a fairly smelly breed - regular bathing can help but will never completely get rid of the doggy odour. They are also prone to ear infections that create other ripe smells. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Beagle The Beagle naturally has a strong odor that helps them keep track of other pack members when on a hunt. Their oily, short coat is the main source of the smell. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Yorkshire Terrier The Yorkshire Terrier's luxurious coat quickly builds up dirt, as do its hairy ears, while the skin around their mouth is prone to infection. Regular grooming and bathing will minimise any unwanted smells though. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales