If you’ve been thinking about getting a puppy then you’re not alone – the Kennel Club says the number of people welcoming new dogs into their homes last year soared by around eight per cent.
But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.
Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.
However if you are simply looking for a dog that will be a loyal and loving pet, content to curl up with you on the sofa for the night, then there are certain breeds that you may want to put at the top of your canine wishlist.
Here are 10 of the most loving and affectionate breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.