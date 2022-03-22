These are the 10 most remarkable breeds of adorable working dog - including the loving Labrador

It’s been a boom time for pets over the last couple of years – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged by around eight per cent over lockdown.
There are a huge number of pedigree dogs – 221 to be exact – along with numerous crossbreeds, and some of them have a very particular set of skills that make them very useful to fulfil certain tasks.
From army and police dogs, to sight and hearing dogs, they help make all our lives better.
And for those looking for a puppy, they can also make wonderful family pets, with a great combination of intelligence and empathy.
Here are the 10 most useful breeds of working dog, according to the American Kennel Club.
