If you’ve been thinking about getting a dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged by around eight per cent over lockdown.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

Many dogs need lots of exercise, with several walks a day an absolute must to keep them healthy and happy.

But others are quite happy to stay at home, cuddled up in front of the fire, so are perfect for people who are less mobile, or less than keen on visiting the park come rain or shine.

Here are 10 of the laziest breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.

1. Greyhound They may be known for their speed, by the Greyhound is a notoriously lazy breed happiest when they are curled up on their favourite spot on the couch. The smaller Italian Greyhound is similarly happy doing absolutely nothing.

2. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel A couple of laps of the living room is often enough exercise for a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel - then a quick nap on the couch to recover.

3. English Bulldog Bulldogs aren't built for exercise - getting hot and tired easily. They'd far rather sneak up onto your bed for some shut-eye.

4. Great Dane Great Danes are as lazy as they are huge. A quick trot around the block and they'll be ready to lie on a rug for a few hours.