A huge number of us have decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last 18 months – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent – and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One thing to take into consideration is that some dog breeds can have a destructive streak that can see them chew everything from socks to furniture.

Sometimes it’s just because they’re young, sometimes because they are bored, sometimes it’s because they’ve not had enough exercise, and sometimes it’s simply because they want to.

There’s every chance that your pet will grow out of a chewing phase, but if you are keen to avoid tooth marks on your personal possessions, then there are certain dogs that are best avoided.

Here are the 10 dog breeds that are most prone to being destructive.

1. Boxers If Boxers don't get lots of exercise they'll use their remaining energy for less positive pursuits - like tearing your shoes apart. Plenty of chewy toys can help protect your things from this breed. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2. Chihuahua It's amazing how much damage a tiny Chihuahua can do if it's bored. Their tiny sharp teeth can cut through carpets, clothing and furnishings before you can say "where's the dog?". Best keep these wee destroyers well entertained. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3. Great Dane From the smallest dog to the largest, Great Danes are particularly bad chewers when they are young. They often grow out of it, but leave them alone for too long and they have a habit of reverting to the destructive habit. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

4. Beagle Not only will a lonely Beagles chew anything they can find, they'll also howl and have a habit of digging - even if they are limited to carpets. Regular exercise is key with this adorable breed. Photo: Canva/Getty Images