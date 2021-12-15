It may be dark before you’ve even finished work, but your four-legged friend doesn’t care – pooches need walking at all times of year.
But taking your pup for a trot in darkness presents a range of challenges for both you and your pet’s safety.
With this in mind, doggy bedding specialists OnBuy Dog Beds spoke to the experts to get the best tips to avoid issues over the winter months.
Here are the 12 ways you can safely get out-and-about with your canine friend even when the sun has gone down, according to dog trainer and founder of Rebarkable Ali Smith, and vet Dr Joanna Woodnutt MRCVS from The Veterinary Content Company.
Read more:
These are 10 breeds of empathic dog that can help people struggling with anxiety and mental health issues
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.