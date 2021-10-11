The last 18 months have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent over 2020.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Staffordshire Bull Terrier – they were one of the UK’s 10 most popular dog breeds in 2020 and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.

1. A British breed The Staffy originated in the Black Country of the Midlands and is a mix of Old English Bulldog and Old English Terrier. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. A literary hero Sir Percy FitzPatrick’s much-loved book Jock of the Bushveld, published in 1907, the titular hero was a Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Historic hounds Like all the bull breeds, the Staffordshire bull terrier can trace its heritage back to the now-extinct Molossian war dogs of the Greeks - a breed that were popular over 2,500 years ago. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Not restricted In 2018, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) campaigned to have the Staffordshire Bull Terrier added to the list of restricted dog breeds. The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, the Kennel Club, the Dogs Trust, the Blue Cross and the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home all objected to the proposal, which was promptly rejected. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales