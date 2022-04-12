The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Pomeranian – they are one of the UK’s most popular small dogs and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.

1. What's in a name? The Pomeranian is named after the Pomerania region of Central Europe where it was developed - in modern times it straddles parts of north-west Poland and north-east Germany. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Social media superstar Arguably the world's most famous Pomeranian was Boo who, before his death in 2019, had over 16million likes on Facebook and was the subject of four books. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Another regal connection Queen Victoria was also a fan of the Pomeranian and bred the dogs, leading to an explosion of popularity in Britain. She particularly liked smaller dogs and by the end of her reign the average size of a Pomeranian had decresed by around 50 per cent. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. A larger lineage The Pomeranian is descended from the far larger German Spitz breed of dog. Due to this, in many countries it is known as the Zwergspitz, or Dwarf Spitz. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales