1. Food glorious food

Make sure you bring enough of your pet’s own food for the stay, and some backup meals too. You never know if your brand of choice won’t be available, or even if you will get delayed by traffic on the way home. Changing your pet’s diet suddenly can cause problems, so it’s always best to bring the food you know they enjoy. Don’t forget their water bowls too. I like to bring a portable one just in case there’s an especially hot day. Being somewhere new can be very exciting for your dog, so a chew while you eat breakfast, lunch or dinner can make all the difference.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images