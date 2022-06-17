Taking a dog away for a sunny staycation can be a wonderful experience, but can also present some novel challenges that owners won’t have experienced at home.
With this in mind Kevin Thackrah, Director of online pet-care specialists www.petpal.com, has shared his dogtastic staycation checklist so you can prepare for the perfect holiday with your dog this summer.
Here’s what he had to say.
1. Food glorious food
Make sure you bring enough of your pet’s own food for the stay, and some backup meals too. You never know if your brand of choice won’t be available, or even if you will get delayed by traffic on the way home. Changing your pet’s diet suddenly can cause problems, so it’s always best to bring the food you know they enjoy. Don’t forget their water bowls too. I like to bring a portable one just in case there’s an especially hot day. Being somewhere new can be very exciting for your dog, so a chew while you eat breakfast, lunch or dinner can make all the difference.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
2. Poo bags
Because some things even sand shouldn’t cover!
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
3. Towels are a life saver!
It doesn’t matter where you go, somehow your dog will always get wet or messy. Having a towel by the front door of where you’re staying can be incredibly handy, as it means you’ll never have to do a bunch of cleaning once you’ve realised your dog has made a mess. Towels will also protect furniture and the seats in rental cars if you are using one.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
4. Sort out medical details
An email copy of pet insurance documents is important to ensure you are best prepared for any holiday mishaps. I also like to go to my local vet to make sure my dog’s microchip is still working ahead of the trip. A pet first aid kit is also a fantastic resource for your trip - of course, we hope that they’ll never need to be used, but it’s sensible to have a fully stocked one with you. Remember to take note of where your nearest vet is before you set off and find out if they offer a 24-hour service in case of an emergency.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images