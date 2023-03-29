News you can trust since 1845
Strongest Dogs: Here are the world's 10 most powerful breeds of adorable dog - including the mighty Husky 🐶

These dog breeds are the muscle-bound heavyweights of the pup world and many of them can make great pets.

By David Hepburn
Published 20th Aug 2021, 10:29 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 16:17 BST

One of the unexpected effects of the global pandemic – and the resulting series of lockdowns – was an increase in demand for puppies.

And the extent of that soaring in demand has been shown by the latest registrations statistics from the UK Kennel Club, up nearly 40 per cent from 250,649 in 2020 to 349,013 in 2021.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

If you are looking for a pooch that has stamina and strength then there are certain dogs that have been bred to be muscle-bound marvels.

These are the types of dog that can pull a sled loaded with supplies or give the ultimate in canine protection.

Here are the 10 strongest breeds of dog, according to research from the American Kennel Club.

Both one of the world's most ancient breeds and one of the strongest, the Tibetan Mastiff was used to protect homes in the Himalayan region. They have a powerful physique and their bite can apply a remarkable 550 pounds of pressure.

1. Tibetan Mastiff

Both one of the world's most ancient breeds and one of the strongest, the Tibetan Mastiff was used to protect homes in the Himalayan region. They have a powerful physique and their bite can apply a remarkable 550 pounds of pressure. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Another dog with a powerful bite, the Kangal is used in its native Turkey as a guardian dog and they are utterly fearless.

2. Kangal

Another dog with a powerful bite, the Kangal is used in its native Turkey as a guardian dog and they are utterly fearless. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Saint Bernards are real gentle giants that sometimes don't know their own strength. The American Kennel Club recommends a strict training regime to prevent them from accidentally knocking people over.

3. Saint Bernard

Saint Bernards are real gentle giants that sometimes don't know their own strength. The American Kennel Club recommends a strict training regime to prevent them from accidentally knocking people over. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

If your job is to pull sleds loaded with supplies over miles of frozen arctic wilderness you'll need to be strong. Luckily for the Siberian Husky they have abundant power and stamina. In 1925 Siberian Huskies saved numerous lives by racing a life-saving diphtheria serum to Alaska where there was an outbreak.

4. Siberian Husky

If your job is to pull sleds loaded with supplies over miles of frozen arctic wilderness you'll need to be strong. Luckily for the Siberian Husky they have abundant power and stamina. In 1925 Siberian Huskies saved numerous lives by racing a life-saving diphtheria serum to Alaska where there was an outbreak. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

