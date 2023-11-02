News you can trust since 1845
Needing some inspiration to name your new Springer Spaniel pup? We have a few ideas for you.

Top Springer Spaniel Dog Names: These are the world's 10 most popular puppy names for the loving Springer Spaniel 🐶

If you’re poised to get a new Springer Spaniel puppy but can’t decide what to call it, here’s some inspiration from the global family of dog owners.

By David Hepburn
Published 7th Dec 2021, 12:05 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 10:20 GMT

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged in the last few years.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dogfamily-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

But even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name. If you’ve opted for an adorable Springer Spaniel then personalised gift site yappy.com can help – they’ve surveyed thousands of their customers to come up with the most popular names people choose for their loveable Springer Spaniel.

Here are their top 10 Springer Spaniel names.

Jasper tops the table when it comes to Springer Spaniel names. It's a name thought to have originated in Persia, and means 'treasurer'.

1. Jasper

Jasper tops the table when it comes to Springer Spaniel names. It's a name thought to have originated in Persia, and means 'treasurer'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The most popular dog name in the UK across all breeds is also one of the top choices for Springer Spaniels. Luna is a Latin name meaning 'moon'.

2. Luna

The most popular dog name in the UK across all breeds is also one of the top choices for Springer Spaniels. Luna is a Latin name meaning 'moon'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Second spot for names popular with Springer Spaniel owners goes to Max. It's short for Maximilian, a German name meaing 'greatest'.

3. Max

Second spot for names popular with Springer Spaniel owners goes to Max. It's short for Maximilian, a German name meaing 'greatest'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Another traditional English name comes in at fifth. Charlie is a dimuntive form of Charles, meaning 'free man'.

4. Charlie

Another traditional English name comes in at fifth. Charlie is a dimuntive form of Charles, meaning 'free man'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

