News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
How much do you know about the adorable English Springer Spaniel?How much do you know about the adorable English Springer Spaniel?
How much do you know about the adorable English Springer Spaniel?

Springer Spaniel Facts: Here are 10 of the most interesting dog facts about the loving Springer Spaniel 🐶

They’re one of the UK’s most popular breeds of dog, but how much do you know about the lively and loveable Springer Spaniel?
By David Hepburn
Published 27th Aug 2021, 11:47 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 10:56 BST

The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership soar over the pandemic.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup. Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the English Springer Spaniel – they were the UK’s sixth most popular pet in 2020 (only bested by the Labrador Retriever, French Bulldog, English Bulldog, Cocker Spaniel and Dachshund) and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Read more:

Velcro Dogs 2022: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador

Labrador Retriever Names 2022: Here are the 10 most popular dog names in the world for adorable Labrador puppies

Dog treats UK 2021: treats to entertain your puppy or dog, including food and fun toys to play with

These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

Best dog beds 2021: stylish, comfortable dog beds for all kinds of dogs, and every owner’s budget

Here are the 13 most popular breeds of cute and adorable dog in the UK

English Springer Spaniels are brilliant at sniffing out trouble and are regularly used by the police to search for drugs, explosives and guns.

1. Smelling out trouble

English Springer Spaniels are brilliant at sniffing out trouble and are regularly used by the police to search for drugs, explosives and guns. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Springer Spaniels and Cocker Spaniels were only recognised as distinct breeds by the Kennel Club in 1902. Prior to that, litters of Spaniel would simply be separated by size - with the smaller dogs designated Cockers and the larger dog Springers.

2. Close cousins with Cockers

Springer Spaniels and Cocker Spaniels were only recognised as distinct breeds by the Kennel Club in 1902. Prior to that, litters of Spaniel would simply be separated by size - with the smaller dogs designated Cockers and the larger dog Springers. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Springer spaniels are usually coloured liver and white or black and white varieties. Occasionally a Springer will have three different colours in their coat (tri-colour) - either black, white and tan, or liver, white and tan.

3. A coat of many colours

Springer spaniels are usually coloured liver and white or black and white varieties. Occasionally a Springer will have three different colours in their coat (tri-colour) - either black, white and tan, or liver, white and tan. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
There are actually two distinct varieties of English Springer Spaniel - the field type and the show type. The field spaniel is smaller with a shorter coat and ears and was bred to be a working gundog. Show spaniels have a heavier build, longer coat and ears.

4. Two types

There are actually two distinct varieties of English Springer Spaniel - the field type and the show type. The field spaniel is smaller with a shorter coat and ears and was bred to be a working gundog. Show spaniels have a heavier build, longer coat and ears. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:DogsDog ownersPuppies