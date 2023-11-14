News you can trust since 1845
Some dogs just smell - no matter how much you bathe them.Some dogs just smell - no matter how much you bathe them.
Smelliest Dogs: Here are the 10 stinky but adorable breeds dog - including the loving Labrador Retriever 🐕

These breeds of dog can make wonderful and loyal pets, but prospective owners should be aware that they have a tendency to be a bit stinky.
By David Hepburn
Published 24th Aug 2021, 14:55 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 10:39 GMT

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last few years – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership has soared to record levels.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One thing to take into consideration is that some dogs are essentially self-cleaning, needing little more than a quick rinse if they get really mucky, while others have tend to get quite fragrant if they’re not bathed regularly.

And some just smell, no matter how many baths they have – flatulence can be a problem – but that doesn’t make them any less adorable.

Here are the 10 smelliest breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.

The combination of a naturally oily coat and plenty of loose, folded skin means that the Bloodhound is a fairly smelly breed - regular bathing can help but will never completely get rid of the doggy odour. They are also prone to ear infections that create other ripe smells.

1. Bloodhound

Labrador Retriever owners quickly get used to their pet's doggy pong, in fact many even like it, but to an outsider visiting your home the odour will be immediate and obvious. Particularly strong when they are damp, the Labrador also adores rolling in smelly stuff and proudly bringing the stench home for you.

2. Labrador Retriever

There can be a number of reasons for your Pug smelling unpleasant - their pushed-in snouts can cause flatulence, their facial wrinkles can collect gunk, while it's common for the breed's anal glands to become blocked creating a powerful pong.

3. Pug

The Beagle naturally has a strong odor that helps them keep track of other pack members when on a hunt. Their oily, short coat is the main source of the smell.

4. Beagle

