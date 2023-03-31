News you can trust since 1845
Smallest Dogs: These are the 10 tiniest breeds of adorable dog - including the loving Chihuahua 🐕

With the number of people buying new puppies soaring over the pandemic, here are the smallest dog breeds that would be great to add to your family.

By David Hepburn
Published 25th Oct 2021, 11:20 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 16:25 BST

Many of us welcomed new four-legged family members over lockdown in the last two years, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership soar.

If you are looking for a furry new addition to your home then choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a quiet dog if you live in a flat, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

But if you have limited space and limited time for long walks you might want to consider a smaller dog – which tend to make loyal and loving companions but are less demanding than their larger cousins.

So, if you’re looking for a dog and want to keep it smal, these are the 10 most diminuative pups out there.

Ranging in size from 0.9-2.7 kg, the Chihuahua is the world's tiniest breed of dog. The smallest dog in history was a Chihuahua named Miracle Milly - she was 3.8 inches tall and weighed less than 0.5 kg.

1. Chihuahua

Tipping the scales at between 1.9-3.5 kg the Pomeranian takes third spot in our list of the world's smallest dog breeds. Poms are perfect dogs for carrying about everywhere with you.

2. Pomeranian

Rarely weighing any more than 3.2 kg, the Yorkshire Terrier is the second smallest breed of dog. Despite their tiny size they make surpisingly effective watch dogs.

3. Yorkshire Terrier

The smallest of three sizes of Poddle (the others being Standard and Miniature), a fully-grown Toy Poodle will only weigh 6-7 kg. This breeds rounds out our top five tiniest pups.

4. Toy Poodle

