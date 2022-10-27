Small Dogs 2022: Here are the world's 10 smallest breeds of loving dog - including the tiny Pug 🐶
With the number of people buying new puppies soaring over the pandemic, here are the smallest dog breeds that would be great to add to your family.
Many of us welcomed new four-legged family members over lockdown in the last two years, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership soar.
If you are looking for a furry new addition to your home then choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a quiet dog if you live in a flat, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.
But if you have limited space and limited time for long walks you might want to consider a smaller dog – which tend to make loyal and loving companions but are less demanding than their larger cousins.
So, if you’re looking for a dog and want to keep it smal, these are the 10 most diminuative pups out there.
